Brief winter weather to hit Greece on Wednesday

A brief winter stint will affect large parts of Greece starting on Wednesday, according to meteorological forecasts. Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in the southern seas.

As meteorologist Klearchos Marousakis warned there will be a sudden shift in the weather in the next 24 hours, characterised by heavy rains, stormy winds, and snow.

The cold phenomena will be mainly felt in the regions of Crete, the Cyclades islands, and possibly parts of Euboea with the phenomena being more intense in the mountainous areas, where authorities should be prepared for possible floods, as the meteorologist analysed in the weather forecast.

On Wednesday and Thursday morning temperatures will be quite low for the season, mainly in the eastern and northeastern parts. Farmers should be cautious of crops due to the high likelihood of frost with emphasis on northern Greece and mountainous semi-mountainous areas.