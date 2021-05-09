Canelo stops Saunders in middleweight unification title fight in 8th rnd

Canelo Alvarez stopped a tough and technical Billy Joe Saunders on Saturday night for the middleweight unification title fight at the end of the 8th round, after the Brit failed to answer the 9th round bell.

After a mid-fight adjustment saw the tricky Saunders (30-1, 14 KOs) work his way back into the fight, Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) finished him off with a right uppercut in Round 8 that swelled and appeared to damage the right eye of Saunders. The native of Great Britain told his corner he could not see out of the eye and the fight was stopped by referee Mark Calo-Oy before the start of Round 9.

feature image credit DAZN Boxing Twitter feed

