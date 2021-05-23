Charles Barkley: NBA doesn’t have the b..lls to suspend LeBron James for Covid breach (video)

Legendary NBA motormouth Charles Barkley has called out the league for its failure to discipline LeBron James over his breach of coronavirus protocols, claiming that it “doesn’t have the balls” to come down on the LA Lakers star.

Barkley, who was the NBA’s most valuable player when he was starring for the Phoenix Suns in 1993, has echoed many fans by criticizing the league’s response to James being found to have acted outside the rules by attending an event run by a tequila brand he backs.

“The NBA ain’t got the balls to suspend LeBron James. If it was a nobody, they would put him in health and safety protocols.

“Ain’t no f*cking way LeBron James is going to be sat out because of health and safety protocols.

REPORT: LeBron James “was found to be in breach of the NBA’s health and safety protocols” when he attended an event with Drake Tuesday night, via @mcten 😬😬 pic.twitter.com/6nwnIekMD3 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 22, 2021

“Ain’t no f***ing way LeBron James is going to be sit out because of health and safety protocols.” Charles Barkley weighs in on the NBA and LeBron as only he can 🗣 Story, ICYMI ➡️ https://t.co/oV0JHNbfQB pic.twitter.com/pll38v6CnU — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 22, 2021

Despite breaching health and safety protocols when he was one of several A-list guests in attendance, alongside the likes of rapper Drake, reports have said that James will not miss any of the end-of-season playoffs.

“Let me tell you something,” Barkley told Yahoo, qualifying his remarks by adding that he “loved” current NBA commission Adam Silver and his late predecessor, David Stern.

