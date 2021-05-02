Christ Has Risen!

Our best wishes from everyone here in Proto Thema!

Easter or Pascha, is the most important Greek Orthodox celebration. It is bound together with the Greek traditions in ways that are really hard to explain or tell with certainty where the religious traditions stops and the Greek traditions begin.

As an experience, it is priceless and hard to describe. You need to be in Greece and live it in all its glory to fully grasp its devoutness and understand just how deep in the past these traditions come from.

And it is something you will be able to feel and appreciate regardless of whether you are a religious person or not…

Let us hope that after the storm of the coronavirus pandemic that sweeps the world, we will be able to celebrate the Greek Orthodox Easter in its full glory again next year.

Until then, stay close to your loved ones and let the message of Jesus’ sacrifice enlighten your lives.