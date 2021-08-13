Christina Applegate reveals she has Multiple Sclerosis: “It’s been a strange journey”

MS is a lifelong condition that affects the brain and nerves, according to the NHS, and its symptoms include fatigue, vision problems and issues with balance and co-ordination

Christina Applegate has revealed she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The Emmy-winning actress is widely known for her cameo in Friends as Rachel’s sister Amy, but has also appeared in a raft of films and TV shows.

Tweeting on Tuesday, the star wrote: “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey.

As one of my friends that has MS said “ we wake up and take the indicated action”. And that’s what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo — christina applegate (@1capplegate) August 10, 2021

“But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a****** blocks it.”

She later added: “As one of my friends that has MS said ‘we wake up and take the indicated action’.

