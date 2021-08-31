Christina Bomba responds to comments about posting breastfeeding photo

Christina Bomba keeps in touch with her online friends, who responded to the negative comments she has received about the photo she uploaded showing her breastfeeding the twins.

“Breastfeeding is a personal moment. Why do you post your breasts with your babies?” was the question Christina responded to: “Breastfeeding, myself or any woman, is a natural daily activity, like when she eats herself, or goes out for a walk, or does something every day. Moms breastfeed 7-8 times a day and have the right to breastfeed wherever and whenever they want. Publicly and without hiding. If someone is bothered, it is their problem and the mother who takes care of her baby should not think about it”.

also read

Oreo biscuit batch recalled from Greek market