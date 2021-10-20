Citroen Ami for the Hellenic Police & Coast Guard (photos)

The Citroen Ami is a two-seater electric vehicle that we will soon see on the streets.

It is small and can be driven from 16 years old and is charged from a simple socket.

It has a range of 75 km and a top speed of 45 km/h.

Nevertheless, the French small car will make its appearance, both as a police patrol car and as a vehicle of the Coast Guard.

The first two with the colors and the signs of the Hellenic Police and the Hellenic Coast Guard have already been transferred from the logistics to the port of Piraeus. From there they were loaded to a ship with a final destination in Halki.

The choice of Halki was not made by chance. The Siggelidis group and Citroen have announced that they will cooperate with the Local Bodies in order to promote the “green” development. Something similar that we have seen with VW in Astypalea. The import company has announced that they will donate electric vehicles and this is the starting with the Security Forces of the island.