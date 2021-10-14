Corfu declared in a state of emergency as bad weather sweeps across the island (videos)

Corfu was declared in a state of emergency due to the severe weather that has hit the island. The news was confirmed by the deputy regional head of the Corfu Regional Unit, Costas Zorbas.

The island is being affected by heavy floods, while traffic has virtually come to a standstill on many main roads. People have reportedly been trapped in the Moraitika settlement due to bad weather, and according to the Minister of Civil Protection, Christos Stylianidis, a Super Puma has been deployed to rescue them.

Meanwhile, firefighters managed to free more than 30 people, including senior citizens who had climbed on the tables to be saved.

Police have diverted traffic in the area of ​​Vryoni for those who are heading towards southern Corfu and in Messonghi for those who are moving towards central Corfu. Problems in the regional road network are also noted in the area of ​​Kynopiaston in Middle Corfu.

Traffic Police have implemented emergency measures in all the “precarious” points of the road network, while the Civil Protection had urged drivers to pay special attention and follow the instructions of the police.

