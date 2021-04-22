Corinth council member caught with pants down in live conference (video)

He was trying to adjust his camera to show his face

One of the funnier side-effects of the global pandemic is that participants in live teleconferences have been caught in rather unflattering predicaments, even with their pants down…

A member of the local council of Corinth was the latest victim of his unpreparedness during a live online meeting of the Corinth municipal council on April 14 when he was desperately trying to adjust his camera to show his face instead of his lower body revealing his underwear…

As reported by Hlektra.gr, the footage of his underwear flashed several times across the live feed, with some of the council members pointing out that he should get dressed immediately because “this is not an image of a city council”.

The chair of the meeting, however, seemed quite cool about the whole situation, saying “it does not matter”.

