Coronavirus Greece: 1,291 cases, 381 intubated, 43 deaths

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,291, of which 22 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 599,951 (daily change + 0.2%), of which 51.0% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 155 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,591 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 43, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 13,886 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 381 (60.4% men). Their median age is 64 years. 82.9% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 343 (90.03%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 38 (9.97%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,002 patients have been discharged from the ICU.