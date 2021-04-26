Coronavirus Greece: 1,317 new cases, 811 intubated, 80 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,050 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,317, of which 7 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 334,436 (daily change +0.4%), of which 51.3% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 69 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,662 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 80, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 10,087 deaths have been recorded. 95.5% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 811 (63.1% men). Their median age is 68 years, 84.7% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,050 patients have been discharged from the ICU. The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 451 (daily change -6.24%).

The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 up to 106 years).