Coronavirus Greece: 1,358 new cases, 333 intubated, 30 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,210 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,358, of which 10 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 676,799 (daily change + 0.2%), of which 50.9% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 113 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,565 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 30, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,135 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 333 (60.7% men). Their median age is 67 years. 81.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 289 (86.79%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 44 (13.21%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,210 patients have been discharged from the ICU.