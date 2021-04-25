Coronavirus Greece: 1,400 new cases, 816 intubated, 57 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,032 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced on Saturday that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,400, of which 12 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 333,129 (daily change +0.4%), of which 51.3% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 72 are considered related to travel from abroad and 3,106 are related to an already known case.

The deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 57, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 10,007 deaths have been recorded. 95.5% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 816 (63.2% men). Their median age is 68 years, 84.9% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

