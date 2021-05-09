Coronavirus Greece: 1,428 new cases in 24 hours, 51 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,183 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,428, of which 1 was identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 362,004, of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 51 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,309 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 51, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,029 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 728 (62.1% men).

Their median age is 67 years, 83.7% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

