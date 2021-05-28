Coronavirus Greece: 1,585 new cases, 521 intubated, 40 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,411 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,585, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 398,898 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 28 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,102 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 40, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,995 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 521 (61.8% men). Their median age is 67 years. 85.6% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,411 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

Admissions of new Covid-19 patients to hospitals in the country are 231 (daily change + 12.14%).

The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).