Coronavirus Greece: 1,718 new cases, 780 intubated

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,718, of which 3 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 295,480 (daily change +0.6%), of which 51.4% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 63 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,067 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 52, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 8,885 deaths have been recorded. 95.6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 780 (63.6% men). Their median age is 67 years, 83.2% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,859 patients have been discharged from the ICU.