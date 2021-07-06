Coronavirus Greece: 1,797 new cases, 168 intubated, 8 deaths

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: July 6, 2021

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,709 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Related Stories

Greek authorities announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,797, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 429,144 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 125 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,446 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 8, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,754 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 168 (68.5% men). Their median age is 66 years. 88.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,709 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

also read

EU HR Borell ‘slaps’ Turkey on human rights

 

Tags With: