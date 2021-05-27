Coronavirus Greece: 1,905 new cases, 540 intubated, 39 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,401 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,905, of which 3 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 396,970 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 24 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,013 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 39, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,955 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 540 (62.4% men). Their median age is 67 years, while 85.2% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,401 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 206 (daily change -17.6%). The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).