Coronavirus Greece: 1,918 new cases, 626 intubated, 54 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,314 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 1,918, of which 4 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 385,444 (daily change +0.5%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 28 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,157 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 54, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,641 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 626 (61.8% men). Their median age is 67 years and 82.7% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

Turkey media threatens Israel with “Libya model” of water grab off Gaza

Will the Kurds be the “king-makers” in the 2023 Turkish elections? – Analysis

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,314 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 295 (daily change -3.28%).

The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).