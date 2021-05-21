Coronavirus Greece: 2,020 new cases, 617 intubated, 56 fatalities

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,327 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,020, of which 3 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 387,426 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 28 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,225 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 56, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,697 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 617 (61.3% men). Their median age is 67 years and 83.0% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 260 (daily change -11.86%). The average seven-day admission is 300 patients. The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).