Coronavirus Greece: 2,065 new cases, 139 intubated, 10 dead

Greece announced on Monday that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,065, of which 12 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 440,872 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 156 are considered related to travel from abroad and 1,874 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 10, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,802 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 139 (66.9% men). Their median age is 66 years. 85.6% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,736 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 85 (daily change + 30.77%). The median age of cases is 42 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).