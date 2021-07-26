Coronavirus Greece: 2,070 new cases, 147 intubated, 5 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,791 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,070, of which 13 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 477,975 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 125 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,241 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 5, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,903 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 147 (59.2% men). Their median age is 65 years. 87.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,791 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

