Coronavirus Greece: 2,093 new cases in 24 hours, 96 deaths

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: May 5, 2021

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,093, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 352,027, of which 51.3% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 44 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 865 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 96, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 10,764 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 765 (61.6% men).

Their median age is 67 years, 82.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,148 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

 

