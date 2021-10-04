Coronavirus Greece: 2,125 new cases, 342 intubated, 36 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,180 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,125, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 663,433 (daily change + 0.3%), of which 50.9% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 90 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,897 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 36, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 14,956 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 342 (62.0% men). Their median age is 66 years. 80.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 304 (88.89%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 38 (11.11%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,180 patients have been discharged from the ICU.