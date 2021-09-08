Coronavirus Greece: 2,198 new cases, 390 intubated, 37 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,024 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,198, of which 16 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 607,356 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 51.0% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 153 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,947 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 37, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 14,014 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 390 (59.7% men). Their median age is 65 years. 82.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 350 (89.74%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 40 (10.26%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,024 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

