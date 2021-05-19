Coronavirus Greece: 2,293 new cases, 642 intubated, 53 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,312 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,293, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s borders. The total number of cases is 383,558 (daily change +0.6%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 35 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,205 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 53, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,587 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 642 (62.6% men). Their median age is 67 years and 83.0% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,312 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 305 (daily change -8.68%). The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).