Coronavirus Greece: 2,338 new cases, 343 intubated, 31 deaths

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,338, of which 10 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 684,706 (daily change + 0.3%), of which 50.9% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 120 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,029 are related to an already known case. The 𝑅𝑡 for the territory based on the cases is estimated at 1.03 (95% DE: 0.98 – 1.1)

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 31, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,241 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 343 (62.1% men). Their median age is 67 years. 80.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 297 (86.59%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 46 (13.41%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,221 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

