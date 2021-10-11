Coronavirus Greece: 2,383 new cases, 331 intubated, 41 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,212 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,383, of which 8 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 679,157 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 50.9% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 120 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,289 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 41, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,177 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 331 (61.0% men). Their median age is 67 years. 80.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 287 (86.71%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 44 (13.29%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,212 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

