Coronavirus Greece: 2,433 new cases, 556 intubated, 50 deaths

Greece announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,433, of which 3 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 393,583 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 30 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,997 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 50, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,872 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 556 (62.1% men). Their median age is 67 years, 84.4% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,368 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 194 (daily change -7.62%). The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).