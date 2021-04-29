Coronavirus Greece: 2,435 new cases, 817 intubated, 73 fatalities

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,104 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,435, of which 5 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 342,908 (daily change + 0.7%), of which 51.3% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 49 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,478 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 73, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 10,315 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 817 (62.9% men).

Their median age is 68 years, 85.6% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the territory is 484 (daily change -8.68%).

The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).