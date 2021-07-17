Coronavirus Greece: 2,562 new cases, 124 intubated, 7 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,752 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced today 2,562 new cases of coronavirus, of which 8 were detected following checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 455,754 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 156 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,705 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients related to COVID-19 are 7, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,840 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 124 (62.1% men). Their median age is 66 years. 87.1% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

