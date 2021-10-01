Coronavirus Greece: 2,636 new cases, 329 intubated, 32 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,163 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,636, of which 14 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 658,368 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 50.9% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 76 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,056 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 32, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 14,860 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 329 (65.3% men). Their median age is 65 years. 79.0% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 295 (89.67%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 34 (10.33%) are fully vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,163 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 168 (daily change + 6.33%). The median age of cases is 39 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).

