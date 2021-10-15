Coronavirus Greece: 2,665 new cases, 368 intubated, 27 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,231 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,665, of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 689,896 (daily change + 0.4%), of which 50.8% are men.

1 Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 107 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,059 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 27, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,317 deaths have been recorded. 2 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 368 (62.8% men). Their median age is 66 years. 80.4% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 323 (87.77%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 45 (12.23%) are fully vaccinated.

