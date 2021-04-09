Coronavirus Greece: 2,747 new cases, 790 intubated

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,839 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,747, of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 290,964 (daily change +1.0%), of which 51.4% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 99 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,978 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 78, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 8,758 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 790 (64.4% men). Their median age is 67 years, 82.4% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

