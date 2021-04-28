Coronavirus Greece: 2,781 new cases, 805 intubated, 63 fatalities

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,087 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,781, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 340,493 (daily change +0.8%), of which 51.3% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 54 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,455 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 63, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 10,242 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 805 (62.4% men). Their median age is 68 years, 85.3% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

Greek tourism awarded top International distinction for Covid-19 management

Popeye the Sailorman was based on a real person & we know what he looked like

DW: New report details Germany’s role in the Armenian genocide

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,087 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

.