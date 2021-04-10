Coronavirus Greece: 2,801 new cases, 781 intubated

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,853 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,801, of which 4 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 293,763 (daily change +1.0%), of which 51.4% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 83 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,003 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 75, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 8,833 deaths have been recorded. 95.6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 781 (63.4% men). Their median age is 68 years, 82.8% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

