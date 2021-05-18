Coronavirus Greece: 2,812 new cases, 639 intubated, 63 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,298 patients have been discharged from the ICUs

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,812, of which 2 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 381,266 (daily change +0.7%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 34 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,210 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 63, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 11,534 deaths have been recorded. 95.2% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 639 (62.8% men). Their median age is 67 years, 82.8% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 334 (daily change +5.03%).

The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).