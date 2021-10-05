Coronavirus Greece: 2,876 new cases, 334 intubated, 34 deaths

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 2,876, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 666,517 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 50.9% are men.
Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 99 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,837 are related to an already known case.
The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 34, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 14,991 deaths have been recorded. 95.4% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.
The number of patients treated by intubation is 334 (61.4% men). Their median age is 66 years. 80.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 300 (89.82%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 34 (10.18%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,188 patients have been discharged from the ICU.
