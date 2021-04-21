Coronavirus Greece: 3,015 new cases, 831 intubated, 86 deaths

Greece announced today that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,015, of which 14 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 323,639 (daily change +0.9%), of which 51.3% are men. In the last 24 hours, 61,323 detection tests were performed throughout the country. Of these, 17,452 were molecular and the remaining 43,871 were rapid.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 61 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,833 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 86, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 9,713 deaths have been recorded. 95.5% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 831 (62.1% men). Their median age is 68 years, 85.7% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,976 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 556 (daily change +36.95%). The average seven-day admission is 501 patients. The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).