Coronavirus Greece: 3,065 new cases, 336 intubated, 32 deaths

Greek authorities announced that new laboratory-confirmed cases of the coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,065, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 682,394 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 50.9% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 123 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 3,033 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 32, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,210 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 336 (61.6% men). Their median age is 66 years. 80.4% have

an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 292 (86.9%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 44 (13.1%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,217 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

