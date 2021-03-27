Coronavirus Greece: 3,133 cases, 728 intubated & 72 fatalities

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,648 patients have been discharged from the ICU

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours in Greece are 3,133, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 252,590 (daily change +1.3%), of which 51.5% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 60 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,545 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 72, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 7,826 deaths have been recorded and 95.7% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 728 (64.4% men). Their median age is 68 years, 82.4% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,656 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals across the country is 371 (daily change -17.19%). The median age of cases is 44 years while the median death range is 79 years (range 0 to 103 years).