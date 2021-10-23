Coronavirus Greece: 3,199 new cases, 353 intubated, 43 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,282 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,199, of which 13 are imported, while 7 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases is 714,283. (daily change + 0.4%), of which 50.8% men.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 43, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,598 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 353 (61.5% men). Their median age is 66 years. 81.6% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 310 (87.82%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 43 (12.18%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,282 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

