Coronavirus Greece: 3,228 new cases, 776 intubated

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,825 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,228, of which 10 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases amounts to 288,230 (daily change +1.1%), of which 51.4% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 102 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,844 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 73, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 8,680 deaths have been recorded. 95.6% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 776 (64.8% men). Their median age is 67 years, 83.0% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,825 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

also read

Bank of Greece report: Greek tourism lost share in the Mediterranean market