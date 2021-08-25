Coronavirus Greece: 3,273 cases, 326 intubated, 42 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,936 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,273, of which 28 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 570,077 (daily change + 0.6%), of which 51.1% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 192 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,912 are related to an already known case. The 𝑅𝑡 for the territory based on the cases is estimated at 1.05 (95% DE: 0.67 – 1.42)

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 42, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 13,509 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 332 (58.4% men). Their median age is 65 years. 84.3% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,936 patients have been discharged from the ICU.