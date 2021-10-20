Coronavirus Greece: 3,279 new cases, 351 intubated, 38 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,259 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,279, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases is 704,211 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 50.8% men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 139 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,400 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 38, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,485 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 351 (65.0% men). Their median age is 66 years. 81.5% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 213 (daily change + 10.94%). The median age of cases is 39 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).