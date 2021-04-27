Coronavirus Greece: 3,313 new cases, 813 intubated, 92 fatalities

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,070 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,313, of which 6 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 337,723 (daily change + 1.0%), of which 51.3% men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 59 are considered related to travel from abroad and 2,493 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 92, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 10,179 deaths have been recorded. 95.5% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 813 (62.5% men). Their median age is 68 years, 85.5% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

Navy SEAL was shot 27 times but still walked to the Rescue helicopter without any assistance

20 retired French generals call for military rule if Macron cannot halt society’s disintegration caused by Islamists

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,070 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country is 367 (daily change -18.63%).

The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).