Coronavirus Greece: 3,407 new cases, 347 intubated, 34 deaths

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,407, of which 10 were identified after checks at the country’s gates. The total number of cases amounts to 707,587 (daily change + 0.5%), of which 50.8% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 144 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,646 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 34, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 15,519 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 347 (63.7% men). Their median age is 66 years. 81.3% have underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,270 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the country are 220 (daily change + 3.29%). The median age of cases is 39 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).