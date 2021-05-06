Coronavirus Greece: 3,421 new cases in 24 hours, 83 deaths

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: May 6, 2021

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,153 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,421, of which 9 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 355,445, of which 51.2% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 46 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,214 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with Covid-19 are 83, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 10,847 deaths have been recorded. 95.3% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 754 (63.0% men).

Their median age is 67 years, 82.6% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,153 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

 

