Coronavirus Greece: 3,491 the new cases, 1,649 in Attica

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,717 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greece announced that the new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 3,491, of which 10 were identified after checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 267,172 (daily change +1.3%), of which 51.5% are men.

Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 98 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 2,927 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 67, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 8,160 deaths have been recorded. 95.7% had underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 755 (64.5% men). Their median age is 68 years, 82.9% have underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

See Also:

The “X17” Particle: Scientists may have discovered the fifth force of nature

Why were there so many Serial Killers between 1970 – 2000 & where did they go?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,717 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admissions of new Covid-19 patients in the hospitals of the country are 561 (daily change +17.12%).

The median age of cases is 44 years (range 0.2 to 105 years), while the median age of death is 79 years (range 0 to 103 years).