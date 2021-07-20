Coronavirus Greece: 3,565 new cases, 121 intubated, 9 deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,765 patients have been discharged from the ICU

Greek authorities announced on Tuesday the new confirmed infections from Covid-19 reached 3,565 in the last 24 hours. Of these, seven were identified following checks at the country’s borders.

The total number of cases is 463,473 (daily change + 1.0%), of which 51.2% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 123 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,318 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are nine, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 12,867 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 121 (59.5% men). Their median age is 66 years. 89.3% have an underlying disease and/or age 70 years and older. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,765 patients have been discharged from the ICU.